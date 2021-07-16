Was seriously planning to return to India, but not any more: Mehul Choksi

Wanted diamantaire Mehul Choksi, who reached Antigua and Barbuda on Thursday after spending 52 days in Dominica, has said he had “seriously [been] considering” returning to India to prove his innocence until now, but after an “inhuman abrasion kidnapping” by Indian agencies, he is “extremely apprehensive about his safety in India”.

In an audio message shared with HT by his lawyer Vijay Aggarwal, Choksi said – “I am back home but this torture has left permanent scars on my psychology and physically, rather, permanent scars on my soul. I could never imagine that after closing down all my business and seizing all my properties, a kidnapping attempt would be made on me by the Indian agencies. I was always hearing about it but I never believed that they could go to this extent.”

Choksi, who was allowed to return to Antigua by the Dominica high court on Monday “strictly for medical treatment”, said he was exercising his legal rights in Antigua when this alleged “kidnapping was hatched by Indian agencies”.

Also Read | Antigua police to continue probe into Mehul Choksi extradition case

“Also, many times I have said that due to my poor health I am not able to travel and offered the Indian agencies to visit here (Antigua) and interrogate me. But this inhuman abrasion kidnapping was never expected by me,” the 62-year-old businessman, who has an Interpol red notice against him, said.

He mysteriously went missing from Antigua, whose citizenship he holds, on May 23 and was found in Dominica, 200km away, the next day, following which his family alleged he was kidnapped by officials from India and Antigua with the help of one Barbara Jarabik and brought to Dominica in a vessel.

To be sure, both India and Antigua have rejected the abduction claims.

“Though till now, I have been seriously considering return[ing] to prove my innocence in India. My medical condition is very bad and it has worsened like anything in the last over 50 days of my kidnapping and I am extremely apprehensive about my safety in India. This was so inhuman…I don’t know if I will be able to come back in a normal mental or physical condition,” Choksi added, speaking for the first time since his capture.

Following his arrival in Dominica on May 24, India had sought his direct deportation on the ground that he was a prohibited immigrant there and continues to hold Indian citizenship.

The Dominica high court on Monday adjourned sine die all the proceedings against Choksi there and allowed him to travel back to Antigua till he is fit to travel and stand trial, which has made officials in New Delhi believe that they missed a “golden opportunity”.

India claimed that Choksi was the mastermind of ₹13,578 crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam and owes ₹7,080 crore ($952 million).

Observers in Delhi feel that Dominica has rid itself of Choksi by agreeing to his bail on Monday as the whole episode has caused embarrassment to governments in the Caribbean.