Washim, Karnal, Dharamsala: What recent cluster outbreaks of Covid-19 mean

Social gathering, flouting social distancing norms in a shared space re the common links among all the recent cluster outbreaks.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 10:00 AM IST
A teacher welcomes students at a school in Gorakhpur in March.(PTI)

As Covid-19 cases in India is seeing a sudden spike, several cluster outbreak have been reported implying that social distancing norms are being flouted resulting in the spread of the infection among people who are sharing space — either living or working.

Here are the recent big cluster outbreaks

Dharamsala

Over 150 monks at Gyuto Buddhist monastery have tested positive for Covid-19 and the area has been declared a containment zone. First, only 20 cases were detected, Then in the last eight days, over 54 were found to be infected with the virus. It has been found that infection started from a gathering at the monastery on February 14, on the occasion of the Tibetan new year.

Karnal

About 54 students of an army school in Haryana's Karnal have recently tested positive, leading to the suspension of classes. The school building and hostels have been declared as a containment zone.

Washim

A total of 229 students of a public school hostel in Maharashtra's Washim tested positive last week. While this was from a hostel of one particular school in Washim, several other small clusters have been found spread over Vidarbha, Marathwada region etc.

Schools have been gradually reopening starting from September 2020. Residential schools have also reopened hostels in a phased manner in the past few months.

In Bengaluru, a residential apartment emerged as a Covid-19 hotspot in February after 10 positive cases were reported in six blocks of SJR Watermark Apartments. The other blocks of the same apartment, which are at a distance of these six, however, reported no positive case.

