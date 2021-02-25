229 students contract Covid-19 in Maharashtra’s Washim
As many as 229 students at a residential school in Maharashtra’s Washim have tested positive for Covid-19 as the state battles an apparent second wave of infections, district health officer Avinash Aher said. Four teaching and non-teaching staffers have also been found to be infected, he added.
“Necessary treatment is being given to the patients. Two doctors and other health workers have been deputed to treat the students...,” said Aher. He added almost all the students are asymptotic.
District collector Shanmugarajan S visited the school and instructed the district health department to provide care to the students and school staff.
“Assistant collector Vaibhah Waghmare has been appointed as the nodal officer to coordinate the health care,” he said.
Ruling Shiv Sena lawmaker Bhavna Gawli runs the school.
Washim was in the news when Maharashtra minister Sanjay Rathod visited the Pohradevi Temple there along with thousands of his supporters flouting the Covid norms. This prompted chief minister Uddhav Thackeray to order action and seek a report from the district police.
