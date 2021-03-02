54 students test Covid-19 positive at school in Haryana's Karnal
More than 50 students of a school in Haryana's Karnal have tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), prompting authorities to suspend classes and other academic activities, a senior medical official was cited as saying by news agency ANI on Tuesday. Karnal’s chief medical officer (CMO) Yogesh Sharma said three students of the Sainik School in Kunjpura had tested positive for the virus on Monday after which samples of 390 pupils and staff members were collected for testing. "The reports revealed that 54 students are Covid-19 positive," Sharma was quoted as saying by ANI.
Deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav said, according to ANI, the building of the school, which is run by the Sainik Schools Society under the ministry of defence, and its hostels have been declared as a containment zone.
Haryana had allowed students from Classes 9 to 12 to go to return to schools in December and reopened for those from Classes 3 to 5 from February 24. The government also decided to start regular classes for Classes 1 and 2 from Monday. It said in an official statement that the school timings will be from 10am to 1.30 pm. Parents have been asked to submit a consent letter to the school head or class teacher before sending their children to schools. And those who want their children to continue classes online can to do so, it said.
Schools have been asked have to follow all Covid-19 related guidelines and standard operating procedures (SOPs). The statement said that each school will be divided into three wings. If a student in a wing is found to be Covid-19 positive, that wing will be closed for 10 days and the entire school will be sanitised, it added. If students in more than one wing are found to be infected, the entire school will be closed for 10 days, it also said.
According to a health department bulletin on Monday, 166 new cases of Covid-19 pushed the infection count to 270,950 and the state’s death toll rose to 3,050 after two people died because of the coronavirus disease.
