The apartment complex which has been sealed by authorities in Guguram.(ANI Photo)
Gurugram condominium declared containment zone after 20 Covid-19 cases detected

An apartment complex in Haryana's Gurugram was declared a containment zone after 20 cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) were reported from there, news agency ANI reported. The housing society under watch is Ireo Victory Valley in Sector 67.

"First, three cases were reported, after which testing camp was set up. Around 20 persons tested positive, so we declared it as containment zone. More tests being conducted," ANI quoted district health department official J Prakash as saying.

Meanwhile, the Covid-19 death toll in Haryana rose to 3,047 on Saturday with three more fatalities, while 199 new cases pushed the infection count to 2,70,610, a health department bulletin said.

One fatality each was recorded in Gurugram, Ambala and Karnal districts, it said.

During the past 24 hours, the count of new cases doubled in Gurugram, from 29 a day earlier to 62 on Saturday, while Karnal, Kurukshetra and Panchkula reported 33, 29 and 20 new cases respectively.


The number of active cases in the state jumped from 1,103 on Friday to 1,205 on Saturday while 2,66,358 people have recovered from the infection. The recovery rate was 98.43 per cent, it stated.

Similar development had taken place in Bengaluru a few days ago. Amid the resurgence in the number of cases of Covid-19, an apartment complex was sealed in the city.

An alert was sounded at SJR Watermark Apartments after 10 Covid-19 cases were found there between February 15 and 22, according to news agency PTI.

Based on the finding, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike declared six contagious blocks as a containment zone. Sanitisation was carried out in the apartment premises and a health team with four doctors also deployed.

India witnessed a rise in the number of coronavirus cases this week spurred by spikes in states like Kerala and Maharashtra. The country recorded 88,328 cases in the last six days and 637 deaths. The Union ministry for health and family welfare has asked Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh and Chattisgarh to increase their testing and containment measures in order to stop the spread of Covid-19 and avert a second wave.

