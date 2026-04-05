Wasn’t scared, says Kerala woman rescued 3 days after going missing in Kodagu

A 36-year-old Kerala techie, who went missing during a trek in the hills of Kodagu in Karnataka on April 2, was rescued on Sunday evening, concluding an extensive search operation that had intensified through the day with additional personnel, drone surveillance and local support. Sharanya (centre) arrived alone from Kerala on Thursday and was staying at a homestay in Kakkabbe village, about 10 km from Napoklu. Seen here in photo with her rescuers.

G.S. Sharanya was located around 5 pm deep within the Pattighat Reserve Forest, near Tadiyandamol, the highest peak in the district. Rescuers spotted her near a rock by a stream, where she had taken shelter to stay visible and maintain access to water.

The search had been concentrated around the reserve forest, a dense, trackless stretch of woodland on the far side of the Tadiyandamol peak, which borders Kerala. The terrain is a sharp contrast to the more frequented trekking routes on the other side of the summit. Thick vegetation, persistent fog and intermittent rain complicated the operation, along with concerns about wildlife in the region.

It was here that one group of rescuers spotted her near a rock by a stream, where she had taken shelter to improve her chances of being found.

The operation, led by the Karnataka forest department and the police, gradually expanded into a multi-agency effort involving nine teams. Personnel from the Anti-Naxal Force, a dog squad and forest staffers combed the terrain alongside local tribal communities familiar with the forest. Additional teams were deployed on Sunday at chief minister Siddaramaiah’s instructions after Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan asked him to augment the search, bringing in about 40 more personnel.

Thermal drone cameras were also used to scan areas that were difficult to access on foot.

Sharanya, who appeared composed after being found, later described the sequence of events that led to her being stranded and said she hadn’t come across any wild animals or been scared.

Sharanya arrived alone from Kerala on Thursday and was staying at a homestay in Kakkabbe village, about 10 km from Napoklu. Though she had initially planned a solo trek, she changed her plans after being advised against venturing alone because of wild elephants in the jungles. She later joined a guided group of 15 trekkers for the climb to Tadiyandamol on Thursday (April 2).

During the descent that afternoon, she became separated from the group and lost her way in the dense forest. She is said to have contacted a friend and the homestay owner to inform them that she had lost her way before her phone battery died. Authorities were alerted soon after, triggering a coordinated search effort.

Sharanya said she got separated from the group. “I took a left turn to look for people, but lost my way as the forest was dense. Till around 6.45 pm, I kept walking downhill, thinking I would eventually meet someone, but I didn’t. So I stayed on the hill. I called my friend Yadhu and asked him to inform others. While I was trying to text the helpline number, my phone switched off. The next morning, my leg was sore, so I didn’t walk,” she said.

“On the second day, I climbed higher up the hill as the area had better visibility, hoping a drone might spot me. On the third day, I wanted to walk, but it rained heavily. I was drenched, and it was very cold at night, so I couldn’t sleep. Today (Sunday), I waited till around noon as I was still wet from the rain,” she said.