Watch: 2 newborn leopard cubs rescued in Maharashtra's Nashik

Published on Feb 16, 2023 06:54 PM IST

The leopard cubs were found by farm workers of Marhal village.

The video of the rescued cubs showed the animals being fed milk by the wildlife officers. (File/representative)
ByHT News Desk | Written by Ritu Maria Johny

Forest department officials on Tuesday morning rescued two newborn leopard cubs spotted in a sugarcane field in Maharashtra’s Nashik. The animals were found by farm workers of Marhal village, following which rescue teams were alerted.

News agency ANI tweeted a video of the rescued cubs, who were fed milk by the wildlife officers.

ANI captioned the video, “Two newborn leopard cubs were found in a sugarcane field on Tuesday morning by farm workers in Marhal village. The forest department & rescue teams rescued these calves.”

On Friday, forest officers took custody of two leopard cubs from Kolagere village in Mandya district of Bengaluru. The cubs were saved by a group of youngsters after being stuck under a boulder. However, the youths took the animals back to their village violating Wildlife Protection Act 1972. Soon, regional forest officer N Gaviyappa and his team retrieved the cubs in order to reunite them with the mother. “We have placed a cage in the sugarcane field with cubs in case the mother comes searching for cubs,” he added.

Meanwhile, five months after Prime Minister Narendra Modi kicked off the world’s first inter-continental cheetah translocation project, twelve more cheetahs are set to arrive in India from Africa on Saturday.This will take their total count to 20 at Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno National Park, after eight cheetahs were brought from Namibia last year on September 17.

leopard nashik
