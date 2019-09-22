e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 22, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Sep 22, 2019

Watch: A billion eyes on ‘Howdy Modi’, how and when to watch the PM’s Houston gala

All eyes are on the sold-out mega ‘Howdy Modi!’ event in Houston on September 22.

india Updated: Sep 22, 2019 08:02 IST
Hindustan Times
Hindustan Times
Hindustan Times
         

All eyes are on the sold-out mega ‘Howdy Modi!’ event in Houston on September 22. This is the sprawling NRG Stadium in Houston which will host the Indian Prime Minister on coming Sunday along with over 50,000 Indian-Americans slated to attend the 3-hour gala. US President Donald Trump will join PM Modi at the event, a move seen as a boost to India-US relations.

First Published: Sep 22, 2019 08:02 IST

tags
trending topics
Nirmala SitharamanThe Zoya Factor Movie ReviewThe Family Man ReviewRadhika ApteSourav GangulyShikhar DhawanBigg Boss 13iPhone 11New Motor Vehicles ActMS DhoniDeepika PadukonePankaj TripathiMahesh Bhatt BirthdayAmit Panghal
Top News
latest news
India News
don't miss