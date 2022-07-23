Watch | Trucks reach Arpita Mukherjee's home where ED seized cash worth crores

As the Enforcement Directorate (ED) seized cash worth crores from the residence of Arpita Mukherjee, a close aide of West Bengal minister Partha Mukherjee, a truck (on RBI duty) carrying a large number of boxes reached her home at a posh society in south Kolkata on Sat.

The ED has detained Mukherjee, while Chatterjee has been arrested in connection with its investigation into the alleged school jobs scam. According to reports, agency officials have found more than ₹21 crore, besides at least 20 mobile phones from Mukherjee's residence.

#WATCH | West Bengal: A truck carrying boxes reaches the residence of Arpita Mukherjee, a close aide of WB cabinet minister and former Education Minister Partha Chatterjee



ED recovered huge cash amounting to approximately ₹20 crores from her residence yesterday.

Chatterjee, who is the secretary general of the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress, was the state education minister when the scam took place. He was arrested after around 26 hours of grilling in connection with the probe since Friday morning. Premises of several others, including minister Paresh Adhikari and senior officials, were also raided since Friday.

Officials said Chatterjee was not cooperating with ED officers who were questioning him since Friday morning. He was taken to the ESI Hospital in Joka and a medical check-up was conducted on him.

Chatterjee was the state education minister from 2014 to 2021. He had been grilled by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in April and May this year in connection with the scam.

