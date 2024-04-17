Watch: Ayodhya's Ram Temple priests perform ‘Divya Abhishek’ for Ram Lalla

Ahead of Lord Ram Lalla's 'Surya Tilak' event on Wednesday, priests at Ayodhya's Ram Temple performed the “Divya Abhisheka” to commemorate Ram Navami. The celebration marks the birth anniversary of Lord Ram, resonating deeply in Ayodhya, believed to be his birthplace, following the grand “pran prathishtha” ceremony conducted in January this year. Ram Navami 2024: Priests conducted the "Divya Abhisheka" on Lord Ram Lalla's idol on Wednesday, which resembled pouring milk on the deity.(ANI)

In a video shared by news agency ANI, priests conducted the "Divya Abhisheka" on Lord Ram Lalla's idol, resembling the pouring of milk on the deity.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

On Wednesday, devotees flocked to the temple, which opened during the early hours. The chief priest of the Ram Temple announced that it would remain open until late at night, accommodating devotees for a total of 19 hours.

Celebrations at Ram Janmabhoomi Temple

Following the “pran pratishtha” ceremony, the Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya is once again adorned with grand celebrations, coinciding with the occasion of Ram Navami. The festivities at Ram Mandir are marked by the offering of “56 types of bhog, prasad, and panjiri.”

The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra, entrusted with the management of the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya, shared images on its official X handle, depicting priests performing the Divya Abhisheka of Ramlalla Sarkar at the temple.

The trust also shared images showcasing the “Divya Shringar of Lord Rama Lalla on this special occasion.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings to the people on the occasion of Ram Navami on Wednesday, emphasising that Ayodhya is experiencing “incomparable bliss” as this marks the first celebration of the festival in Ayodhya after the consecration of the Ram temple.

"The first Ram Navami after the Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya is a generational milestone, weaving together centuries of devotion with a new era of hope and progress. This is a day crores of Indians waited for," Modi said in a series of posts on X.

This is the result of the dedication and sacrifices of our nation's people over numerous years, he said.

A considerable number of devotees gathered at Ram Mandir on Wednesday morning in a lively demonstration of “faith and celebration.” Prior to entering the temple, devotees immersed themselves in the sacred waters of the Saryu River. Temple visits commenced as early as 3.30 am

The festivities will be televised on approximately 100 LED screens across the city and live broadcast on the trust's social media channels.