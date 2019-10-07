Watch | Big Picture: China’s dealings with US, India, and its Hong Kong challenge

india

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 10:28 IST

The People’s Republic of China marked its 70th anniversary on October 1. The story of China’s transformation has been remarkable. But it has also come at a cost, and generated challenges. To discuss the evolution of China, the role of its major leaders, its democracy deficit, its relations with the US and India, and its crackdown in Hong Kong, Tibet, and Xinjiang, Alka Acharya - professor of Chinese studies in JNU - joins this edition of The Big Picture.

First Published: Oct 07, 2019 10:28 IST