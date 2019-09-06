Watch | Chandrayaan 2 about to create history: The journey so far 

india

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 16:52 IST

As Chandrayaan 2 attempts a soft landing near the South Pole of the moon on September 7, Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) scientists will be glued to their consoles tracking telemetry parameters at the Missions Operation Complex in Bengaluru.

India is seeking to become the fourth nation after Russia, the United States and China to land a spacecraft on the moon.

Chandrayaan 2 lifted off from the Indian Space Research Organisation’s spaceport at Sriharikota on July 22. Chandrayaan-2 will aim to determine the extent of water presence on the Moon and understand the origins of the Solar System.

