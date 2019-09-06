Advertisement
Stop Logo
e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 06, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Sep 06, 2019

Watch | Chandrayaan 2 about to create history: The journey so far

Chandrayaan-2 will aim to determine the extent of water presence on the Moon and understand the origins of the Solar System.

india Updated: Sep 06, 2019 16:52 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
India’s second Moon mission Chandrayaan-2 lifts off onboard GSLV Mk III-M1 launch vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Center at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh, Monday, July 22, 2019.
India’s second Moon mission Chandrayaan-2 lifts off onboard GSLV Mk III-M1 launch vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Center at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh, Monday, July 22, 2019.(PTI file photo)
         

As Chandrayaan 2 attempts a soft landing near the South Pole of the moon on September 7, Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) scientists will be glued to their consoles tracking telemetry parameters at the Missions Operation Complex in Bengaluru.

India is seeking to become the fourth nation after Russia, the United States and China to land a spacecraft on the moon.

Chandrayaan 2 lifted off from the Indian Space Research Organisation’s spaceport at Sriharikota on July 22. Chandrayaan-2 will aim to determine the extent of water presence on the Moon and understand the origins of the Solar System.

Watch | Chandrayaan 2 about to create history: The journey so far 

First Published: Sep 06, 2019 16:50 IST

tags
more from india
trending topics
Chandrayaan 2Reliance Jio FiberHTLS 2019Virat KohliChhichhore reviewDeepika PadukoneAmitabh BachchanSteve SmithShahid KapoorAnti-terror lawUPSC recruitmentPriyanka ChopraChandigarh-Kochuvalli Express FireChandrayaan 2 Moon Landing
top news
    latest news
      don't miss