Watch: Chennai skies dazzle as meteor shower puts on a rare show

The night sky over Chennai turned into a natural light show, with streaks of fire flashing across the horizon as a powerful meteor shower reached its peak Sunday night, stretching into the early hours of Monday. For those who missed the spectacle, skywatchers and astronomy enthusiasts shared visuals on social media. The final and most intense display was seen late on December 14 and early December 15. Chennai witnessed a stunning meteor shower as Geminids peaked with 80-100 meteors per hour, delighting skywatchers.(REUTERS)

Often described by astronomers as the most spectacular meteor shower of the year, the Geminids can produce an astonishing 80 to 100 meteors an hour when conditions are right.

Experts note that for Chennai and several parts of Tamil Nadu, this shower offers one of the clearest and most rewarding celestial sights annually.

Popular weather analyst Pradeep John, also known as Tamil Nadu Weatherman, urged residents to move away from brightly lit neighbourhoods to fully enjoy the event. Sharing tips on X, he said the best views are usually after midnight, once eyes adjust to the darkness. There is no need for telescopes or binoculars. He advised social media users to find a clear, open space, sit back comfortably and watch the sky.

The Geminids haven’t always been this dramatic. When first noticed in the 19th century, they were a modest display. Over time, however, the shower has intensified, earning its reputation as a favourite among stargazers, rivalled only by the Perseids seen each August, said a report by The Times of India.

What sets the Geminids apart is their origin. Unlike most meteor showers born from comets, these meteors come from an asteroid called 3200 Phaethon, discovered in 1983. The rocky body follows an extreme path around the Sun, shedding debris that lights up Earth’s skies every December.

While astronomers point out that meteor showers occur several times a year and visibility depends heavily on weather and light pollution, many Chennai residents have already shared stunning videos online.

“Spent 1 hour in the terrace and saw 5 meteor streaks. Cloud cover was on and off in Chennai so this is all I could see,” a user posted on X.

Users shared visuals, with one saying, “I’m pretty sure I have broken my neck but at least I spotted the meteor shower in its entirety. It is super cold in Uttarakhand right now and the visibility was great too. My phone could only capture a little but my eyes captured a memory of a lifetime!!”