Watch: Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj, mayor Shelly Oberoi take rickshaw ride

Delhi minister Saurabh Bhardwaj and Mayor Shelly Oberoi were seen taking an e-rickshaw ride in the national capital on Monday to oversee preparations ahead of the G20 summit. Both of them were accompanied by police personnel and a crowd of people. They were seen talking to each other and enjoying their ride.

AAP Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (L) and Shelly Oberoi.(ANI)

The G20 summit is scheduled to be held in Delhi on September 9 and 10. Leaders of G20 member states will arrive in the national capital to take part in the Summit. A G20 Leaders’ Declaration will also be adopted at the conclusion of the Summit.

Delhi airport operator DIAL on Monday said that it is working with different government departments, including the home ministry, to provide the necessary support for the facilitation of guests arriving for the Summit. A DIAL spokesperson told PTI that a team of senior officials will monitor the arrival and departure operations of the G20 delegates.

Nearly 6.75 lakh pots of flowering plants will adorn the designated roads for the G20 Summit in Delhi next month, Raj Niwas officials said on Sunday. Locations including the Sardar Patel Marg, Mother Teresa Crescent, Teen Murti Marg, Dhaula Kuan-IGI Airport Road, Palam Technical Area, India Gate C-Hexagon, Mandi House, Akbar Road roundabout, Delhi Gate, Rajghat and the ITPO have already been adorned by plants.

Delhi LG VK Saxena also took stock of the preparations on Sunday. Speaking to ANI Saxena said, “61 roads of Delhi where the movement of leaders will happen have been transformed. Plantation has been done. Roads have been repaired, footpaths have been cleaned and repaired. Everything is going well.”

In the latest edition of his monthly radio broadcast — 'Mann Ki Baat' Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India is fully geared to host the G20 Summit. "The month of September will give the world a glimpse of India's potential. We are fully prepared to host the G20 Leaders Summit next month in Delhi. Heads of 40 countries and many global organisations will be here to participate in the event. The event this year will see the biggest participation in the history of the G20 Summit,” the Prime Minister said.

(With inputs from agencies)

