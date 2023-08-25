G20 Summit in Delhi: What open, what closed from September 8-10

Be it the Delhi Police chalking out a detailed traffic plan or the municipal corporation rushing to identify and clean ‘garbage vulnerable points’, preparations for the upcoming G20 Summit in the national capital are in full swing. All zonal deputy commissioners (DCs) have been directed to "delineate GVPs (garbage vulnerable points) in their respective zones" and have them removed within two weeks, according to a Thursday circular issued by the municipal commissioner. Delhi traffic police authorities carry out a full-dress carcade rehearsal as part of the preparations for the upcoming G20 Summit in New Delhi.(ANI)

Surender Singh Yadav, Special CP (Traffic), said that a detailed plan with necessary arrangements has been chalked out to ensure smooth vehicular movement during the G20 Summit. Yadav asserted that essential services won't be affected anywhere in the national capital.

As per the plan, entry of ambulance services will be open everywhere and a dedicated helpline from the Ambulance Assistance Control Room will also be made available.

"There are arrangements for special bike riders to felicitate ambulances, efforts for the hassle-free supply of essential commodities and entry restrictions for heavy goods vehicles (HGV) on borders, railways, and three-seater auto rickshaws (TSR) in Lutyens," Yadav told news agency ANI.

Central govt offices closed from September 8-10

In view of the G20 Summit, all central government offices in the national capital will be closed from September 8 to 10.

"Recognising the magnitude of this event and the substantial logistical arrangements involved, it has been decided to keep the central government offices located in Delhi closed from September 8, 2023 to September 10, 2023 on the occasion of G20 summit to be held in Delhi," said an order issued by the Personnel Ministry on Thursday.

Banks and financial institutions

Banks and financial institutions in the New Delhi district will be closed from September 8-10. The New Delhi district is considered the heart of the national capital with bungalows of high-rank government officials, ministers, and other VIPs. The Parliament, the President’s House and all Central Government Offices are situated there. Most of the banks have their main office/branch at Connaught Place and adjoining areas in the district.

Commercial establishments

A Delhi Police officer said some markets that will be shut during this period are Connaught Place, Khan Market, Malcha Marg, Shankar Market, Janpath, Mohan Singh Place, and Palika Bazar. An official from the New Delhi district magistrate’s office said that the administration will inform all traders, market associations, banks, restaurants, and other establishments to keep their premises shut for these three days.

Educational institutions

All educational institutions, and government and private offices across the city will remain shut during these three days, said the notification issued by the General Administration Department (GAD) of the Delhi government.

Essential services

Officials said essential services in the New Delhi police district, including hospitals, shall remain open.

Bars and restaurants

An excise department official said all retail liquor stores in the New Delhi police district will also remain closed, while independent bars and the serving of liquor at restaurants in New Delhi is also likely to be prohibited during this period. The bars and restaurants located in hotels will continue to operate uninterrupted.

Traders express disappointment

Some market associations and traders in the city expressed disappointment over the decision to shut down commercial establishments for three days. CTI Chairman Brijesh Goyal if the markets are closed then where will the foreign guests go for shopping or savouring local cuisines.

“There is no justification for closing the market. Many markets have been decorated and beautified. If the government has to close the markets, then what will be the benefit of its beautification?”

Amit Gupta, executive committee member of the New Delhi Traders Association, said that Connaught Place traders were looking forward to welcoming the G20 dignitaries.

“Had the shops been open, the foreign visitors would have loved the unique products across categories,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON