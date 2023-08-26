G20 summit: ‘Tourist police’ to be deployed at 21 locations in Delhi

The Delhi Police on Saturday said they deployed what they have termed “tourist police” at 21 locations to make the “visitors’ experience safe, secure and hassle-free” during the G20 Summit. About 400 police personnel trained for the purpose will be deployed in newly-acquired Bolero multipurpose vehicles. The Delhi Police along with their traffic counterparts conducted a carcade rehearsal for the G20 summit at Kartavya Path in New Delhi on Saturday. (Raj K Raj/HT photo)

In a statement released on Saturday, the office of the lieutenant governor said that the 21 locations include railway stations, Indira Gandhi International Airport, popular markets and monuments like Red Fort, Akshardham, Qutub Minar, Lotus Temple, Humayun’s Tomb, Connaught Place and Janpath among others.

Police and the Delhi tourism department have undertaken a campaign to equip these vehicles with things that will assist the tourists like a list of dos and don’ts, physical and digital maps of Delhi and NCR, latest fare and distance charts for taxis and auto-rickshaws as well as cloud-based services like Uber and Ola, a list of locations of important business centres, commercial and cultural places and malls, Delhi Metro and DTC route charts, directory of emergency services, drinking water and sanitizers, the statement said.

The LG office said that the police personnel manning tourist police vehicles have been trained in soft skills and effective communication, English speaking course, firing practice, knowledge of tourist places, routes and venues of the G20 Summit.

They also said that the vehicles will have a probationer sub-inspector deployed as in-charge along with a commando from the Indo-Tibetan Border Police, a gunman and a driver, apart from the trained staff.