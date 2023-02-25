Home / India News / Watch: Flower petals laid down to welcome Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress leaders in Raipur

Watch: Flower petals laid down to welcome Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress leaders in Raipur

ByNisha Anand | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Feb 25, 2023 02:19 PM IST

Congress is holding its Day-2 of the three day plenary session in Raipur, Chhattisgarh. Around 15,000 delegates are present to attend the event which kicked off on Friday.

As Congress embarks on the second day of its 85th plenary session in Chhattisgarh’s Raipur, a video of the preparations for the event showed a carpet of flower petals laid down to welcome the party’s general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other Congress leaders on Saturday. The three-day session is being attended by around 15,000 delegates.

Screengrab of video shows flower petals arranged on the road for the grand welcome of the leaders.(ANI)
Screengrab of video shows flower petals arranged on the road for the grand welcome of the leaders.(ANI)

A video shared by news agency ANI showed flower petals arranged on the road for the grand welcome of the leaders amid music and dance as people waited to receive them.

Also Read: ‘My innings could conclude with Bharat Jodo Yatra’: Sonia Gandhi at Congress's Raipur meet

Sonia Gandhi addresses Day-2 session:

On Day-2 of the meeting, party chief Mallikarjun Kharge and veteran Congress leader Sonia Gandhi addressed the delegation. While Kharge stressed on aligning with like-minded parties to defeat Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He slammed BJP for being anti-poor and said, “DNA of those in power in Delhi anti-poor as they are attacking them.”

While Sonia Gandhi blamed BJP for “fuelling hatred” in society. She termed the current phase as a challenging one for Congress and said, “PM Modi and BJP have captured every institution.” Her statement comes amid as Congress hit out at the Modi government for carrying out raids on Congress leaders ahead of the plenary session. The Enforcement Directorate raided locations in Raipur linked to eight Congress leaders and office bearers in a money laundering case on Monday to which Congress replied by saying the raids have “given booster dose to them to be even more aggressive”.

Day-1 session highlights:

The crucial session meant to create Congress’ new working committee and set the tone for its 2024 Lok Sabha election campaign, kicked off on Friday, where the steering committee unanimously decided that Mallikarjun Kharge to nominate all members of the working committee (CWC) and no elections will take place. The Gandhis did not attend the steering committee meeting on Friday.

Congress’ 84th plenary session was held in New Delhi in 2018 when Rahul Gandhi served as the party president.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Nisha Anand

    Trainee Content Producer for Hindustan Times Digital Streams. I read about feminism, late modern history, and globalisation of Korean music.

Topics
congress priyanka gandhi vadra raipur + 1 more
congress priyanka gandhi vadra raipur
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 25, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out