Watch | Howdy Modi: PM hails 370 revocation; slams Pak terror with Trump in audience

india

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 10:02 IST

Addressing the massive crowd at the Howdy Modi event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke on the abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status on August 5, 2019. PM Modi also criticised Pakistan for sponsoring terror with the culprits of 9/11 and 26/11 attacks being linked to the country. President of the United States of America, Donald Trump, was present in the audience as PM Modi launched a salvo at Islamabad. The speech came just days ahead of PM Modi and Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s speeches at the United Nations General Assembly.

First Published: Sep 23, 2019 10:02 IST