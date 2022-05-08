Home / India News / Watch: Iconic Badrinath shrine opens for devotees amid cheers
Ahead of the opening ceremony, senior police officials of police, while inspecting the security arrangements, instructed the on-duty police personnel to be extra cautious.
Badrinath shrine is one of the Chardham located in Garhwal hills along the banks of the Alaknanda River in Chamoli district.(HT File Photo)
Published on May 08, 2022 10:03 AM IST
Written by Kanishka Singharia | Edited by Swati Bhasin

The iconic Badrinath temple in Uttarakhand saw a grand opening for devotees on Sunday morning with rituals amid cheers. A huge crowd awaited the moment to enter the shrine. This is the first time in nearly two years that the devotees have been able to offer prayers without most of Covid curbs.

In a video posted by the news agency, several devotees could be seen standing at the door, raising Vedic chants. The temple has been decorated with flowers, the report said.

In another video, a group of women can be seen dancing to their own tunes and chanting Vedic mantras.

While a few curbs have been waived off, the state government has set a daily pilgrims limit at 15,000.

Meanwhile, Char Dham Yatra also commenced on May 3 after almost two years, without any Covid-19 restrictions. Unlike last year, the government has not mandated carrying a negative Covid test report or a vaccination certificate. The yatra began with the opening of Gangotri and Yamunotri portals for devotees on Tuesday, on the occasion of Akshay Tritiya in the presence of chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

On Monday, the Uttarakhand chief minister had started free health services provided by a private health organization for devotees on the Char Dham Yatra route. The services are to ensure a “safe and comfortable yatra” for people, according to the state government.

Located in Garhwal hill tracks in Chamoli district along the banks of Alaknanda River, Badrinath Temple is dedicated to Lord Vishnu. The shrine is one of the four ancient pilgrimage sites referred to as 'Char Dham' which also include Yamunotri, Gangotri and Kedarnath. It is situated in the town of Badrinath in Uttarakhand. It is open for six months every year (between the end of April and the beginning of November).

