Watch: In a first, Indian field guns used for 21-Gun Salute on Republic Day

On the 74th Republic Day, only Made-in-India weapon systems, including 21 Gun Salute through 105 mm Indian Field Guns, recently inducted LCH Prachand, the K-9 Vajra howitzers, MBT Arjun, Nag anti-tank guided missiles, Akash air defence missiles and the Quick Reaction Fighting Vehicles, were showcased at the parade on Kartavya Path on Thursday.

The vintage artillery with 25-pounder guns, which traditionally fired the thundering ceremonial 21-Gun Salute during the Republic Day celebrations, were replaced by 105 mm Indian field guns, as the government makes a further push for its Make-in-India initiative.

Part of the 2281 Field Regiment, seven cannons of early 1940s era form part of the artillery that has been firing the ceremonial salute in the backdrop of the Republic Day celebrations on Rajpath (renamed to Kartavya Path last year). Made in the United Kingdom, they had participated in the World War II.

The duration of the 21-Gun Salute coincides with the length of the national anthem.

"Each gun (25-pounder) is handled by a team of three personnel, and ideally all seven fire in a cyclical fashion until the 21st round is fired when hay of ...jay jay hay is being sung or played," a senior army official had told news agency PTI on January 26, 2017.

Asked about the reason behind the move of replacing the 25-pounders, chief of staff Delhi area major general Bhavnish Kumar had earlier said, "Since the 105 mm Indian Field Gun is an indigenised gun, so we want to use this to replace the 25-pounder guns used earlier for the 21-Gun Salute. And, it is a matter of pride that we are showcasing our indigenous gun for this too".

The 105 IFG (Indian Field Gun) was designed in 1972. The Gun Carriage factory, Jabalpur and Field Gun Factory, Kanpur, manufacture it. They are in service since 1984, he said.

PTI reported that these guns (25-pounders) are "obsolete and phased out of the Army now. And, presently being used as warm trophies in various army establishments like the Artillery Centre, etc.".

