Home / India News / Watch: Indian Coast Guard unfurls Tricolour underwater in Andamans

Watch: Indian Coast Guard unfurls Tricolour underwater in Andamans

india news
Published on Aug 14, 2022 11:37 PM IST
  • The 'Har Ghar Tiranga' initiative, which began on August 13 and will continue till August 15, aims to invoke an emotion of patriotism in every citizen of the country.
Screengrab from the video posted by news agency ANI.
Screengrab from the video posted by news agency ANI.
ByHT News Desk

In anticipation of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign to celebrate India's 75th Independence Day, the Indian Coast Guard hoisted the Tricolour underwater in Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Sunday.

A video of the performance was posted by the news agency ANI. In the video, an official of the Indian Coast Guard can be seen waving the national flag in the deep waters of Andamans.

The 'Har Ghar Tiranga' initiative, which began on August 13 and will continue till August 15, aims to invoke an emotion of patriotism in every citizen of the country. It also seeks to make the relationship with the national flag a more personal one rather than just keeping it formal or institutional.

Under this, the government has been organising various events and initiatives to celebrate the country's glorious history and historic culture.

Meanwhile, monuments across the country such as the Clock Tower at Lal Chowk in Kashmir to Humayun's tomb in Delhi were lit up in the Tricolour theme ahead of the Independence Day celebrations on Monday.

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) also shared images including aerial views of some of these sites.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
independence day andaman
independence day andaman
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, August 15, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out