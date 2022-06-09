Watch: J&K schools pay tribute to late teacher Rajni Bala, observe 2-minute silence

The students and staff members of all government schools in the Ramban district in J&K observed a two-minute silence on Thursday to pay tributes to late teacher Rajni Bala - who was killed by terrorists on May 31. In the videos posted by DIPR Ramban, Jammu, and Kashmir on Twitter, students of different schools can be seen standing in a queue, paying tributes.

Rajni Bala was shot dead by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam on May 31 - amid a spate of attacks on non-locals in the Union territory.

According to the police, the 36-year-old teacher was a Hindu from Samba in Jammu. “She was just entering the school premises, which is in an orchard area when she was attacked by terrorists,” Kulgam police said. The number of terrorists involved in the attack was not clear, officials said.

Bala taught at the Gopalpora school after she was recruited in 2011 under the scheduled caste quota. She is survived by her husband and a daughter, as per reports.

The terror killings in the union territory have triggered massive protests by migrant Kashmiri Pandit employees, who have been agitating for relocation since the killing of Rahul Bhat - a government employee posted at Chadoora Budgam.

Meanwhile, 26 foreign terrorists linked to the Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammad groups in Jammu and Kashmir have been killed since January in several encounters.