Watch: Japanese PM Fumio Kishida tries ‘gol-gappe’ with PM Modi in Delhi

Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida who is on a visit to India, tried different Indian delicacies including ‘gol-gappe’, and ‘lassi’ as he paid a visit to the Buddha Jayanti Park in Delhi with PM Narendra Modi on Monday. PM Modi, Japanese PM Fumio Kishida trying 'gol-gappe' in Delhi on Monday.

A video shared by news agency ANI, showed the two leaders talking while enjoying lassi, which PM Modi and Kishida even tried hands at churning as the caterers seemed to explain the recipe behind famous drink. Later, they are also seen trying ‘aam-panna’ - the cooling summer drink, popular across the country as well as the Japan PM can be seen eating ‘gol-gappe’ - the common Indian street food known by many names.

Kishida arrived in New Delhi earlier in the day to embark on a two-day trip for the annual India-Japan Summit with PM Modi. The Japanese PM, who began his visit by paying floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat, later paid the visit to the Buddha memorial park situated in Delhi’s Dhaula Kuan where a golden statue of the Buddha stands tall to symbolise the gratitude of the Tibetan people.

The two leaders also held a meeting at the Hyderabad House where Kishida invited PM Modi for the G7 leaders meeting scheduled to be held in Hiroshima in May. They also spoke about India’s G20 goals as the host nation this year and PM Modi said he is happy to be able to welcome Kishida again in September for the G20 Summit.

Kishida termed India an "indispensable partner" of Japan and said it was a pleasure for him to be able to unveil his new vision for free and open Indo-Pacific on Indian soil and hailed India’s position in releasing his vision.