Watch: JNU students clash with cops during protest against fee hike

Updated: Nov 11, 2019 14:39 IST

JNU students protested outside the AICTE building in Vasant Kunj against the new hostel manual. The manual sets curfew hours at 11:30 in JNU hostels, “appropriate dress code” in dining areas and hike in hostel fee structure.

The students have been demanding withdrawal of the manual. Students held banners demanding rollback of the fee hike even as the convocation ceremony was underway in the AICTE building.