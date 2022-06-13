Watch: Cong MP KC Venugopal manhandled by cops in Delhi during rally for Rahul Gandhi

Congress MP KC Venugopal was on Monday pulled and dragged by personnel of the Delhi Police during the party's protest march against the Enforcement Directorate's questioning of Rahul Gandhi during the day in the National Herald case.

Venugopal, a Rajya Sabha MP, was among top Congress functionaries, including Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot and MPs Jairam Ramesh and Deepender Hooda, to be detained by the Delhi Police during the solidarity march.

A video of Venugopal being manhandled by policemen were shared by Youth Congress president Srinivas BV and the UP West Youth Congress on Twitter.

Sharing the video, Srinivas BV wrote, "This behaviour of Delhi Police with a sitting Rajya Sabha MP and AICC General Secretary @kcvenugopalmp ji is highly condemnable." It shows a policemen forcibly taking the MP towards a bus, presumably waiting to pick up protesting Congress workers.

Earlier in the day, the Congress said it will continue to hold its “Satyagraha march” in the national capital despite the Delhi Police denying permission for the same.

Leaders and workers of the party were detained in several parts of the country when staged protest rallies in a show of support for Gandhi.

Congress workers from western Uttar Pradesh alleged they were taken in custody by the police in Delhi and lodged at the Mandir Marg police station. Among those allegedly detained in Delhi include former UP unit chief of Congress Ajay Kumar Lallu.

Also read | Told Congress to go to Jantar Mantar for big gathering: Delhi Police on mega stir

