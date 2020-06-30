e-paper
WATCH LIVE: PM Modi addresses the nation

All eyes are on PM Modi’s address as India continues to hold talks with Chinese counterparts over rising tension at Line of Actual Control (LAC) after 20 Indian soldiers were killed on June 15 during Galwan Valley clash.

india Updated: Jun 30, 2020 16:03 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Niyati Singh
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Niyati Singh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi(ANI file photo)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the nation. The address comes just a day before as India gears up to enter Unlock 2.0 as coronavirus crisis deepens in the country.

All eyes are on PM Modi’s address as India continues to hold talks with Chinese counterparts over rising tension at Line of Actual Control (LAC) after 20 Indian soldiers were killed on June 15 during Galwan Valley clash.

PM Modi had talked about the issue in his monthly radio address Mann ki Baat where he said that Indian soldiers had given a befitting reply to those who coveted Indian territory.

This would be the prime minister’s sixth address to the nation since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Watch PM Modi’s live address below:

LIVE Updates: PM Modi begins his address to the nation
LIVE Updates: PM Modi begins his address to the nation
Watch: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the nation 
Watch: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the nation 
