Watch Live: President Kovind's address to the nation on eve of Republic Day

President of India Ram Nath Kovind will on Tuesday evening address the nation on the eve of the 73rd Republic Day. According to a Rashtrapati Bhavan communique issued on Monday night, the address will be broadcast from 7pm on the entire national network of the All India Radio (AIR) and telecast over all channels of Doordarshan in Hindi followed by the English version.

The broadcast of the address in Hindi and English on Doordarshan will be followed by a broadcast in regional languages by regional channels of Doordarshan, the communique said.

The AIR will broadcast regional language versions from 9.30pm onwards on its respective regional networks.