Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Watch Live: President Kovind's address to the nation on eve of Republic Day
india news

Watch Live: President Kovind's address to the nation on eve of Republic Day

73rd Republic Day: The broadcast of the President's address in Hindi and English on Doordarshan will be followed by a broadcast in regional languages.
President of India Ram Nath Kovind. (File Photo / HT)
Published on Jan 25, 2022 07:00 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

President of India Ram Nath Kovind will on Tuesday evening address the nation on the eve of the 73rd Republic Day. According to a Rashtrapati Bhavan communique issued on Monday night, the address will be broadcast from 7pm on the entire national network of the All India Radio (AIR) and telecast over all channels of Doordarshan in Hindi followed by the English version.

The broadcast of the address in Hindi and English on Doordarshan will be followed by a broadcast in regional languages by regional channels of Doordarshan, the communique said.

Follow our live updates from President Kovind's Republic Day eve address here.

The AIR will broadcast regional language versions from 9.30pm onwards on its respective regional networks.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ram nath kovind president of india president kovind republic day republic
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Covid Cases India
Election 2022 Live Updates
Covid-19 review meet
Republic Day
National Voters' Day today
National Tourism Day 2022
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP