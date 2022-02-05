Watch: Man slips, falls down on Delhi Metro tracks while looking at phone

The personnel of Central Industries Security Force (CISF) on Saturday averted a major accident from happening after a man fell down on the track of Delhi Metro station. The man was busy looking at his phone, and even before he could realise that he has reached the edge, he slipped and fell down on the track.

The CISF shared the clip of the video on Twitter wherein the passenger was identified as Shailender Mehata, a resident of Shadhara. The incident took place at the Shahdara Metro Station.

“Alert CISF personnel promptly acted and helped him out,” the CISF tweeted.

A passenger namely Mr. Shailender Mehata, R/O Shadhara, slipped and fell down on the metro track @ Shahdara Metro Station, Delhi. Alert CISF personnel promptly acted and helped him out. #PROTECTIONandSECURITY #SavingLives@PMOIndia @HMOIndia @MoHUA_India pic.twitter.com/Rx2fkwe3Lh — CISF (@CISFHQrs) February 5, 2022

In the video, the man can be seeing deeply focussed on his phone while walking on the platform of the Shahdara Metro Station. He carries a bag and keeps walking towards the edge of the platform, near the tracks. Not realising how far he has reached, he then slips and falls down on the track before immediately standing up. A group of CISF personnel rushes to the spot, and one of them gets down on the track from the opposite platform and moves towards the man. The CISF personnel then helps the man climb up on the platform as he follows suit.

Last year in January, a CISF personnel saved a man's life by performing CPR on him after he collapsed while standing before the checking area of Delhi's Dabri Mor Metro Station on the Magenta Line.

“CISF personnel saved a precious life by giving CPR to a passenger namely Mr Satyanaran, R/O Janakpuri at Dabri More Metro Station, DMRC, Delhi. Mr Satyanaran thanked CISF profusely for saving his life,” the CISF had tweeted.

In another incident of saving lives and averting accidents, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) last month saved a man, who fell down on a platform while trying to board a moving train in Maharashtra.