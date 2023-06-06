WATCH | Navy's 'made-in-India' torpedo tracks, destroys underwater target

The Navy achieved a 'significant milestone' Tuesday after a 'made-in-India' heavyweight torpedo successfully destroyed an underwater target. "Successful engagement of an underwater target by an indigenously developed heavyweight torpedo is a significant milestone in Indian Navy and DRDO (Defence Research and Development Organisation) quest for accurate delivery of ordnance on target in the underwater domain," the Navy tweeted with the hashtag 'Aatma Nirbhar Bharat'. Successful engagement of an underwater target by an indigenously developed Heavy Weight Torpedo.(Twitter/SpokespersonNavy)

An eight-second clip shared by the Navy showed what appeared to be a long multi-coloured object floating on the surface of the ocean. The object then suddenly exploded as the torpedo hit.

Tuesday's big test comes days after another major test was successfully carried out.

The Navy's MH-60 'Romeo' multi-role helicopter (MRH) landed on the deck of India's indigenously designed and developed aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant. The MH-60 is an all-weather helicopter developed by the United States and boasts state-of-the-art avionics and sensors and its integration with Indian warships will further strengthen the Navy's capability to counter underwater threats.

The first two MH-60 MRHs - from an order of 24 - were delivered to India in July 2021.

