Watch: PM Modi celebrates Raksha Bandhan with school children

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan on Wednesday and was joined by girl students from different schools at his residence to celebrate the festival. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is surrounded by school children as they tie rakhi on his wrist during Raksha Bandhan celebrations at his residence. (X/BJP)

Dedicated to the unbreakable trust and immense love between sister and brother, this auspicious festival is a "sacred reflection of our culture", he said on X and wished that it strengthens the feelings of affection and harmony in people's lives.

Students tied rakhi on Modi's wrist with the prime minister interacting with them on various issues. "The children shared their positive feelings on the recent success of Chandrayaan-3 mission and expressed their enthusiasm about the upcoming Aditya L-1 mission," a PMO statement said.



They also recited poems and sang songs during the interaction. Impressed by their articulation, Modi encouraged them to explore writing poems on different topics including government schemes for the benefit of the public, it said.

Explaining the importance of self-reliance, Modi also advised the children to use Made-in-India products.

Various students, accompanied by their teachers, participated in the celebration. Representatives of NGOs, widows from Vrindavan, as well as other individuals were also present, it said.