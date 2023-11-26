Watch: PM Modi urges people climbing tower during Telangana rally

Amid an election rally in poll-bound Telangana, prime minister Narendra Modi on Sunday requested the people climbing up a tower to come down to avert any mishappening.

PM Modi was addressing a rally in Nirmal in poll-bound Telangana(ANI)

PM Modi was addressing a rally in Nirmal in poll-bound Telangana where several people climbed the towers to get a better picture of the prime minister. PM Modi was quick to notice the people and requested them to come down in a bid to avert any mishappening.

"I understand there is a lot of crowd and you are unable to see me but if someone falls, it'll make me really sad," PM Modi urged the people who climbed the tower.

Earlier a similar incident came to light when a woman had climbed up a light tower at PM Modi's election rally in Telangana's Secunderabad in a bid to speak to him. The prime minister had repeatedly urged the woman to get down from the tower as it was dangerous.

“Please don't climb up the tower. The wire is not proper and may lead to a short circuit. It is not a right thing to do. Please get down from the tower. I am here to listen to you”, PM Modi had told the woman.

Addressing the rally, PM Modi took aim at the ruling Bharat Rasthra Samithi (BRS) and chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao saying that the KCR-led government is an enemy of the poor.

"We have a government in Telangana that stays in a farmhouse and does not give houses to the poor. KCR is an enemy of the poor and has held their houses. But I promise that as soon as the BJP government is formed in Telangana, these houses will be given to the poor immediately. This is Modi's guarantee," he said.

The PM also accused the state government of destroying Nirmal's toy industry and said, "Today, when India is making new records in toy exports, the BRS is busy destroying Nirmal's toy industry. Once we come to power, we will start a campaign to rejuvenate the toy industry of Nirmal."

Telangana is set for assembly polls on November 30 while the counting of votes will take place on December 3.

(With inputs from agencies)

