Watch | Putin's swanky convoy with Limousine arrives at Bharat Mandapam for key meet with Modi

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived at Bharat Mandapam today where he is meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of 18th BRICS summit being hosted in Delhi between September 12 and 13.

Putin's convoy arriving at Bharat Mandapam (ANI video grab)

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Putin landed in India on Friday for a three-day visit to participate in the BRICS summit and also meet PM Modi to expand bilateral trade, investment and energy cooperation. Putin was welcomed by Union Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh. Track live updates on BRICS summit

Watch Putin's convoy arrive at Bharat Mandapam

Deep Dive What are the key topics of discussion between Putin and Modi during their meeting? During their meeting, Putin and Modi are expected to focus on expanding bilateral trade, investment, and energy cooperation, with a significant emphasis on a $100 billion trade target. Why is the BRICS summit happening in New Delhi significant for global politics? The BRICS summit is significant as it occurs amidst the global economic challenges arising from the Russia-Ukraine war and other geopolitical crises, highlighting the importance of cooperation among major emerging economies. How has India prepared for the BRICS summit in terms of security? India has enhanced security measures by deploying over 30,000 personnel, installing anti-drone systems at key locations, and implementing a blanket ban on drones and similar devices to ensure the safety of the summit.

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{{^usCountry}} Putin is accompanied by a high-level delegation including Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov and first deputy prime minister of Russia Denis Manturov. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Putin is accompanied by a high-level delegation including Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov and first deputy prime minister of Russia Denis Manturov. {{/usCountry}}

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It will be Putin's first in-person participation at a BRICS summit outside Russia since the war in Ukraine began in February 2022.

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Also read: $100 billion trade target, nuclear, critical minerals: What Modi, Putin talks will focus on

Putin was in India for a two-day visit in December last year for an annual summit between New Delhi and Moscow, and for a meeting with PM Modi.

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BRICS summit amid two wars

The summit in New Delhi is taking place against the backdrop of a global economy facing the adverse impacts of the Russia-Ukraine war, the West Asia crisis, especially the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, and the Trump administration's trade and tariff policies.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Indonesian counterpart Prabowo Subianto, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali and Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung are among the top leaders attending the summit.

Also read: PM Modi gifts Russian translation of ‘Thirukkural’ to President Putin at BRICS Summit

‘Stage set for BRICS’

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Union home minister Amit Shah on Friday said the stage is set for BRICS 2026, with India welcoming global leaders to the grouping's deliberations to fortify ties, accelerate cooperation and enhance shared prosperity.

India is hosting the BRICS Summit from September 12 to 13 in the national capital.

"The Stage is set for BRICS 2026! India, the world's largest democracy, warmly welcomes the global leaders to deliberate and take action to fortify our ties, accelerate cooperation and enhance shared prosperity for a better world," Shah said in a post on X.

"Together, we build a brighter future," he said.

The summit will be attended by leaders of 11 member countries and 10 partner countries, besides some international organisations.

India assumed Chairship of BRICS for the fourth time on January 1, with its 2026 presidency driven by the theme, "Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability".

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