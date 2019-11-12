e-paper
Tuesday, Nov 12, 2019

Watch | Ram Temple: Rift in the Congress | On The Record

The Congress Party has recently welcomed the Ayodhya Verdict and the building of the Ram temple at the disputed site.

india Updated: Nov 12, 2019 10:15 IST
Hindustan Times
Hindustan Times
         

The Congress Party has recently welcomed the Ayodhya Verdict and the building of the Ram temple at the disputed site.

 

However this hasn’t gone down well with all sections within the party. HT spoke to Salman Khurshid who disagreed with Randeep Surjewala’s comments.

