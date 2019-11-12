Watch | Ram Temple: Rift in the Congress | On The Record
The Congress Party has recently welcomed the Ayodhya Verdict and the building of the Ram temple at the disputed site.india Updated: Nov 12, 2019 10:15 IST
The Congress Party has recently welcomed the Ayodhya Verdict and the building of the Ram temple at the disputed site.
However this hasn’t gone down well with all sections within the party. HT spoke to Salman Khurshid who disagreed with Randeep Surjewala’s comments.
