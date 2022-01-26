Republic Day parade ceremony begins with PM's visit to National War Memorial | Watch Live

Several programmes and performances will

grace Republic Day Parade 2022 including a grand flypast by 75 aircraft and helicopters of the Indian Air Force, cultural performances by 480 dancers, display of ten scrolls each of 75 metres prepared during the ‘Kala Kumbh’ event.

The Republic Day parade at Rajpath will start at 10.30am.

The ceremony will commence with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the National War Memorial where he will lead the nation in paying tributes to the fallen heroes. He will then head to the saluting dais at Rajpath to witness the parade. President Ram Nath Kovind will unfurl the National Flag followed by the National Anthem and a booming 21-gun salute. The parade will commence with Kovind taking the salute.

The parade will be commanded by Parade Commander, Lieutenant General Vijay Kumar Mishra, Ati Vishisth Seva Medal, a second-generation Army officer.

Follow live coverage of the 73rd Republic Day parade ceremony:

This year, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) will display two tableaux – titled ‘Suite of Indigenously Developed Sensors, Weapons and Electronic Warfare Systems for LCA Tejas’ and ‘Air Independent Propulsion System’ – signifying the defence technological advancements of the country.