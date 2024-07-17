Watch: Stampede-like situation as hundreds of job seekers turn up for Air India's interview in Mumbai

A huge crowd of job seekers turned up for a walk-in interview at Air India Airport Services Ltd in Mumbai's Kalina on Tuesday, causing chaotic scenes. Videos of the crowd doing rounds on social media show thousands of people rushing towards the interview centre. Some people can also be seen climbing vehicles and trees to reach the centre faster. Hundreds of job seekers turn up for Air India's walk-in interview in Mumbai (Twitter)

Amid the rush, authorities were also forced to intervene to prevent any stampede-like situation.

According to the general secretary of the Aviation Industry Employees Guild, George Abram, the recruitment process was “mismanaged”, reported India Today.

The Air India Airport Services had opened walk-in interviews for 2,216 vacancies for the post of a handyman - a person who performs various repairs and maintenance tasks, and for utility agents.

In a notification dated June 28, the company said: “AI Airport Services Ltd (formerly known as Air India Air Transport Services Limited) (AIASL) wishes to fill in existing vacancies as per the estimated requirements and maintain a wait-list for vacancies arising in future. Indian Nationals (Male & Female) who meet with the requirements stipulated as mentioned herein, may apply for various posts at Mumbai international airport posts on a Fixed Term Contract basis (3 years) which may be renewed subject to their performance and the requirements of the AI Airport Services Limited. The number of vacancies are indicative and may vary as per the operational requirement.”

It added, “The reservation will be as per the Presidential Directives. The actual reservation of vacancies would depend upon the prevailing strength at the appointment time.”

Despite the challenges, the company has reportedly assured that all submitted CVs will be reviewed and the eligible candidates will be contacted for further process.

This comes just a few days after a similar incident took place in Gujarat's Bharuch where hundreds of people turned up for a job interview organised by chemical firm Thermax Company for just 10 vacant positions. A video of the large crowd struggling to enter the interview centre also went viral on social media.