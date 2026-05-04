Before leads emerge, BJP starts preparing jalebis for election 'win' | Watch

At the party's Delhi headquarters, jalebis are being prepared for the NDA leader, who braces for a positive outcome in the state assembly elections.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has already begun preparing for its “wins” as the Election Commission of India begins vote counting for the assembly elections in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry.

Based on early trends, the BJP is currently leading in West Bengal, as per analytics portal PValue. The party has also managed to secure early leads in Assam and Tamil Nadu.

Based on the exit polls conducted last week, the BJP is set to retain its power in Assam. Furthermore, the party is also expected to make major waves in Bengal, where it is currently the leading opposition party.

Meanwhile, the NDA alliance with the BJP is expected to have a tight contest with the DMK-Congress alliance in Tamil Nadu.

The counting of votes is underway for the assembly election results in four states and one union territory. Along with this, the ECI will also declare the results of the bypoll elections held for seven seats across Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tripura, Nagaland and Gujarat.

BJP braces for ‘wins’ ahead of counting Speaking to ANI, the chef at the BJP HQ in Delhi shared details of the extensive culinary dishes being prepared.

"We have been preparing since 4 in the morning. Food is being prepared for approximately 400 to 500 people. The breakfast menu features a wide variety of items, including sandwiches, aloo poori, poha, and jalebi. To complement the meal, fresh fruits, lassi, rabri, and traditional mishti doi have also been prepared," he told the news agency.

Meanwhile, the dessert menu includes Bengali Rasogulla and Jalebis, which are being prepared to serve the expected gathering of 400-500 people throughout the day.

(With agency inputs)