'No water, no electricity': 3 hours from India's hottest city, this block is walking long paths amid scorching heat

More than 150 kilometres away from Banda — the hottest place in India , residents in Uttar Pradesh’s Shankargarh block are battling an acute water crisis amid the ongoing heatwave. With temperatures soaring across the state, many villagers are being forced to walk nearly 10 kilometres daily to fetch water. With temperatures soaring across the state, many villagers are being forced to walk nearly 10 kilometres daily to fetch water. (ANI screengrab)

“There is a major problem here. We have no water facility and no electricity either. This issue happens all the time... We always have to bring water from far away, travelling at least 10 kilometres to get it... This problem has been going on for years, but no one is listening to us... 150 people are living here…,” a local told news agency ANI.

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An intense water shortage in Prayagraj’s Shankargarh block has forced thousands of residents to struggle for drinking water as temperatures continue to remain above 40 degress Celsius during the ongoing heatwave.

What authorities say Responding to concerns over water scarcity in the Shankargarh block, Additional District Magistrate Vinita Singh said the administration has issued instructions for an immediate review of the situation and necessary repairs to water infrastructure.

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"...We've made special efforts regarding that. We've spoken to them via video, and we'll get back to them. Instructions have been issued from here, asking them to review the arrangements and, if necessary, get tankers delivered immediately," she told news agency ANI.