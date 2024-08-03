Wayanad landslides: Here's how you can donate to Kerala chief minister's relief fund

Over 300 people have died in the landslides that struck Kerala's Wayanad district, with hundreds still missing. Survivors have lost both their homes and loved ones. The central and state governments are working together to conduct rescue operations and provide relief to restore normalcy. Rescuers make their way to the upper regions as they search through mud and debris for a third day after landslides set off by torrential rains in Wayanad district, Kerala state, India, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024. (AP)

The Kerala Chief Minister's office has launched the "Chief Minister's Disaster Relief Fund" to collect donations for those severely affected by the landslides. Social media posts from the Chief Minister's office detail various ways the public can contribute, including the bank account number for the CM's relief fund.

If you wish to donate, here are the details:

Here are the details if you wish to donate to the victims of the Wayanad landslides: “Account Number: 67319948232 Name: Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund Bank: State Bank of India Branch: City Branch, Thiruvananthapuram IFSC SBIN0070028 | SWIFT CODE: SBININBBT08 Account Type: Savings | PAN: AAAGD0584M.”

On July 31, Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan posted on X about the relief fund following the multiple landslides that hit Mundakkai, Chooralmala, and Meppadi in Wayanad. He shared information on how to donate to the chief minister's relief fund with the campaign “STAND WITH WAYANAD.”

“In times of tragedy, holding hands is the purest form of solidarity, a promise that no one faces adversity alone. Every contribution, no matter the size, makes a difference,” he wrote alongside the post.

Search operation underway on Day 5

As search operations entered their fifth day on Saturday, rescue teams equipped with advanced technical gadgets and dogs, persisted in their efforts to find survivors or recover bodies buried under the debris of the devastating Wayanad landslides, one of Kerala's worst natural disasters.

Pinarayi Vijayan posted on Facebook that radars are detecting even the slightest movements, providing glimmers of hope.

How many people were affected?

The death toll from the July 30 landslides in Chooralmala and Mundakkai, Wayanad, has reached 308 as of Friday, according to Kerala health minister Veena George.

The latest updates report that 215 bodies and 143 body parts have been recovered, including 98 males, 87 females, and 30 children, according to ANI. Post-mortem examinations have been completed on 212 bodies and 140 body parts, with 148 bodies identified by relatives so far.

Hospital data indicates that 82 individuals currently receive treatment in various hospitals in Wayanad, Kozhikode, and Malappuram districts.

A total of 504 people were transported to hospitals from the disaster zone, and 205 have been discharged to date.