Wayanad landslides: Meet the nurse who ziplined across river to save 35 lives

The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday conferred the Kalpana Chawla Award for Courage and Daring Enterprise to nurse A Sabeena, who saved over 35 lives after she ziplined across a river to treat those stuck in the landslides in Kerala's Wayanad last month. Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin presents the Kalpana Chawla Award to Sabeena on August 15 for rescuing people injured in Wayanad landslides.(PTI)

Chief minister MK Stalin presented the award to A Sabeena, who hails from the Nilgiris district, during the Independence Day celebrations.

Wayanad's Mepaddi and Chooramala areas were hit by devastating landslides, triggered by heavy rainfall , on July 30. At least 229 persons died, and over 130 continue to remain missing.

Sabeena said she got a call from her colleagues at an NGO about the requirement of nurses in Wayanad around 11am on July 30, following which she immediately left for the landslide-ravaged area.

“I had seen footage of the destruction, of bodies strewn everywhere and houses getting washed away, but that did not stop me. I wanted to do what I could to help,” she was quoted as saying by The Times of India.

‘Everybody has to join hands during disasters’



Sabeena said upon arrival, she found the people were stuck on the other side of the river and there was no way to reach out to them. The NDRF had built a zipline across the river, but no one was available.

“About 100 women nurses were doing various tasks but the NDRF forces wanted only male nurses to zip-line, but no one was available. Also, the women were too scared because of the fierce current,” Sabeena told the newspaper. “I told them I would cross over. From the moment I reached there, my only thought was saving lives. I did not think about my own anymore.”

Sabeena said she saw bodies being swept away in the currents as she ziplined to the other side. Over the next few days, the nurse from the Nilgris ziplined across the river 10 times to treat those stucked.

“We helped 35 people on the island with medical treatment. The NDRF forces managed to bring them back using the zip-line…" she told the newspaper.

Her act of bravery was revealed after videos of her zip-lining were shared on social media by residents of her village.

“The post went viral and reached Tamil Nadu chief minister M K Stalin who invited me to the secretariat to honour me. It all happened just a few days ago and I am so happy about getting this award from the chief minister,” she said. “I believe everybody has to join hands during disasters irrespective of differences of language, caste, class and religion.”