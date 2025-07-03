WB CM writes to Amit Shah over spike in fake social media content, cybercrime

Kolkata: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday wrote a letter to union home minister Amit Shah, raising her concern over the spike in provocative social media content and cybercrime. Mamata Banerjee had previously accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of spreading misinformation and fake videos, especially during the violence in Murshidabad (PTI)

“I write to convey my deep concern over an issue that is increasingly posing serious challenges to public tranquillity and the social fabric of our nation – the proliferation of provocative content on some sections of the social media platforms and the alarming rise in cybercrimes,” Banerjee wrote in the letter.

Banerjee had previously accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of spreading misinformation and fake videos, especially during the violence in Murshidabad. “Yesterday some news was spread that I have resigned. Police have registered an FIR. The jumla party only believes in divide-and-rule policy. Fake videos are being circulated every day. Earlier attempts were made to pass off videos of Gujarat riots as those from Murshidabad,” she had said on April 2.

Police had suspended internet services in some parts of Murshidabad after violence broke out in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district over the Waqf (Amendment) Act in April, to prevent the spread of misinformation. Videos of a mob attacking the block development office in Jalangi and ransacking the office of a railway gateman in Azimganj had surfaced on social media. Rioters were seen in video clips looting an outlet of a retail chain. Police had reportedly resorted to lathi-charge and tear gas after vehicles were torched, shops looted, and policemen attacked.

In the two-page letter, she said that recent “incendiary narratives, misleading stories and fake videos” on social media have “significantly contributed to aggravation of criminal tendencies among certain sections of society.”

“Such content not only spreads misinformation but also has the potential to inflame communal sentiments, incite violence, disrupt societal harmony and indulge in crime against women,” Banerjee added.

Banerjee also highlighted the surge in cybercrime and said it is “growing both in complexity and in its detrimental impact.”

“From financial frauds and identity theft to online harassment and defamation, cybercrimes are exacting a severe toll on individuals and institutions alike. The current legal framework and its enforcement require further strengthening to keep pace with the rapidly evolving digital ecosystem and the sophisticated methods employed by malicious actors,” she added.

Banerjee urged the home minister to launch large-scale awareness campaigns to promote responsible digital behaviour, alongside sensitisation programmes, digital literacy campaigns, and community engagement initiatives.

“This is a collective challenge requiring urgent and coordinated action to safeguard public order, national unity, and the integrity of our democracy,” the Trinamool Congress posted on X.