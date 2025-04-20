In Murshidabad riots, rerun of an old story

Years ago, I read a novel — Kitne Pakistan (How many Pakistans) — by Hindi novelist Kamleshwar, who successfully articulated Indian society’s fractious, discriminatory, and power-hungry tendencies. The exodus of people from Murshidabad, West Bengal, has once again forced us to ask when we will be able to get rid of the mindset that divides people on the basis of their faith. Do we want to replace the rule of the majority with majoritarianism, where the majority enjoys the exclusive right to exist? The truth is that the scourge of communalism has been festering in some parts of West Bengal for years now. Now, the schism is out in the open (PTI)

Let’s begin with Murshidabad. Riots that broke out after the government of India passed the Waqf Amendment Act have made the lives of minority Hindus miserable. The situation is dire, and it can be understood by the trials a family of victims has undergone. A tea stall owner, Hriday Das, and his daughter-in-law, Sucharita Sarkar from Jafrabad city of Murshidabad, were still shaking with fear when they were narrating their story to the Hindustan correspondent in Rajmahal on the Jharkhand-West Bengal border. Terror was visible in their tear-filled eyes.

They said it began on the morning of April 12. Like every day, the 170 Dalit families were getting ready for work when suddenly dozens of armed men attacked them. They pelted stones on the locked houses. Das’s shop had been vandalised, but he remained holed up in his residence. He said the stones kept raining on his terrace, and people on the streets were thrashed. His brother, Hargobind, and nephew, Chandan, were trying to hide when the mob caught hold of them. The rioters beat them with rods, sticks, and swords. The rioters, while leaving, issued a warning that anyone who returned would be wiped out. “We’ll see who in the administration has the guts to come and save you,” they said.

Sucharita, shaking with terror, says she will never return to Murshidabad. Many recounted similar stories in Murshidabad, 24 Parganas, and adjoining districts. The victims are asking a simple question: Why didn’t the administration come forward to save them?

It’s a legitimate question. But those entrusted with providing them security are busy politicking. On Monday, chief minister Mamata Banerjee said no one has the right to take the law into their own hands. She’s right, but how does she propose to deal with the miscreants who have already broken the rule of law in her state? She knows it’s not an easy task.

The truth is that the scourge of communalism has been festering in some parts of West Bengal for years now. Now, the schism is out in the open. It isn’t clear whether the rioters are locals or have come from outside. But it is clear they know the value of their vote and want to extract a price for it. State BJP leader and once a key lieutenant of Banerjee, Suvendu Adhikari, claims the state government is unable to deal with the lawlessness prevailing in the state and calls for its dismissal. Trinamool Congress leaders say Murshidabad violence is the handiwork of central agencies in cahoots with some political parties. In this age-old game of violence, only the faces of the perpetrators and the victims have changed, while the statements of the leaders remain the same.

Review all the major incidents of violence in the last 50 years and you’ll be convinced. Between 1970 and 1980, it started with the atrocities against Hindi-speaking people in Assam. It resulted in a large number of people fleeing the state. During the same time, many Hindus had to leave Punjab due to heightened terror activities. The riots that followed the death of Indira Gandhi wreaked havoc on the Sikh community. Maliana in Uttar Pradesh and Bhagalpur in Bihar were particularly tough for the Muslims. The silk weavers who left the city of Bhagalpur after the riots never returned. In the 1990s, the Kashmiri Pandits were forced to leave the Kashmir Valley. The unfortunate list is very long.

As a whiff of fresh air in the first two decades of the 21st century, the situation improved a little. However, the Manipur violence last year once again opened the old wounds. Here, the majority of the displaced belonged to the Christian community.

These violent and complex incidents have affected Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, and Christians alike. In some incidents, they were perpetrators, and in others, victims. The exodus had more to do with majoritarianism rather than religion. Faith was a convenient tool to trigger riots. The rise of social media has aided and abetted in complicating an already deteriorating situation. It has acted as a force multiplier for the separatists, rumourmongers, and malevolent elements. Our politicians, too, are ever eager to exploit polarised situations. Along with religion, regional and linguistic divisions are being used to foment division.

How many countries do we want to create within India!

Shashi Shekhar is editor-in-chief, Hindustan. The views expressed are personal