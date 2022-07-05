We appeal to citizens to recognise the hollow nationalism of BJP: Congress

Hitting out at the ruling BJP party, Congress’ media department head Pawan Khera on Tuesday said they haven’t seen a party more ‘atmanirbhar’ than BJP as members of its IT cell are terrorists and collect terror funding by themselves.

“This BJP party had provided a ticket to Masood Azhar’s disciple Ahmad Farooq Khan from Srinagar’s ward number 33 in a regional election. Nupur Sharma is from your (BJP) party, Riyaz Attari (Udaipur killing accused) is also from your party and Talib Hussain Shah (LeT terrorist and former BJP member) is also from your party, how many fringe elements have you been craddling to remain in the mainstream?” Khera asked.

The senior Congress leader reiterated that those who are fringe today will become mainstream tomorrow because “you were fringe yesterday and mainstream today”.

“We appeal to the citizens to recognise the hollow nationalism of BJP. They are hollowing out the country in the garb of nationalism. We are still awaiting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah’s clarification on what these terrorists were doing in the party,” Khera said.

The Congress further informed that Rajasthan’s PCC president Govind Singh Dotasra has written to the NIA chief drawing his attention to Riyaz Attari being found as the member of BJP.

“Mr Dotasra has drawn the attention of the NIA chief these new facts and has requested to investigate this very critical aspect of the terror killing in Udaipur,” Khera said.

Dismissing Congress’ claims, BJP spokesperson Gopal Krishna Agarwal said the statements lack reason. “It’s a statement by a person who lacks reasonableness. They (Congress) are living in a fool’s paradise,” he said.