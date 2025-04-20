‘We are happy, but..’: Devendra Fadnavis reacts to Uddhav-Raj Thackrey reunion buzz

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis welcomed the much-speculated possibility of a re-union between estranged cousins Uddhav and Raj Thackrey but questioned the need for his party to get into their statements. Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis welcomed the much-speculated possibility of a re-union between estranged cousins. (File image)(HT_PRINT)

“We are happy if they are coming together. There is no reason for anyone to feel sad if this should happen by them keeping aside their differences. One has given a call and another has responded to it. Why should we get into that?” Fadnavis asked while speaking to reporters on Saturday.

Speculation of a reunion between the cousins gained steam after Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday said separately that they were willing to unite in the interest of the state and Marathi people.

Thackerays willing to set aside disputes

The saga started when Raj Thackeray indicated his willingness to work together with his cousin in a podcast with filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar. “For me, the interest of Maharashtra is bigger and everything else is secondary before it. For that I can set aside minor disputes and I’m ready to work with Uddhav. Only question if he too is ready for it,” he said.

Hours later, Uddhav responded to the call but with a rider. “I, too, am ready to set aside minor disputes for the Marathi language and Maharashtra. I am ready to work together but he (Raj) should not host anti-Maharashtra people and parties any more, and take the oath in front of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj,” he said.

The speculation of a reunion did not seem to sit well with deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde who broke away from the undivided Shiv Sena to join the BJP and also won the recognition of the Election Commission of India (ECI) as the original Sena. “Stick to the question about (government's) work, nothing else,” Shinde told reporters.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske questioned Uddhav Thackeray's past actions against Raj. "

“Uddhav Thackeray had threatened that he would leave the house if any responsibility were given to Raj Thackeray. He opposed Raj Thackeray's visit to the branches in Mumbai. He separated all the workers who worked for Raj Thackeray...He should answer first why he opposed Raj Thackeray,” Mhaske told reporters on Saturday.

(With inputs from Shailesh Gaikwad)