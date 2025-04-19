Maharashtra: Uddhav, Raj Thackeray indicate willingness to work together

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday said separately that they were willing to come together in the interest of Maharashtra and Marathi people by keeping aside the differences between them. Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray (left) and MNS chief Raj Thackeray (right). (File Photos)

In response to a question in a podcast with filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar, which was released on Saturday, Raj Thackeray said he can set aside minor disputes for bigger interest of Maharashtra and can work with his estranged cousin and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, if the latter is ready for it.

Responding to it while speaking at a function of his party’s trade union wing, Bhartiya Kamgar Sena, Uddhav Thackeray said he too is ready to set aside disputes for Marathi language and Maharashtra. He, however, put a condition that in that case he (Raj Thackeray) should not hobnob with those who are anti-Maharashtra or working for such parties.

In response to a question by Manjrekar that if both Thackeray brothers would come together, Raj said, “For me, the interest of Maharashtra is bigger and everything else is secondary before it. For that I can set aside minor disputes and I’m ready to work with Uddhav. Only question if he too is ready for it.”

In response, Uddhav Thackeray said, “I, too, am ready to set aside minor disputes for the Marathi language and Maharashtra. I am ready to work together but he (Raj) should not host anti-Maharashtra people and parties any more, and take the oath in front of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.”