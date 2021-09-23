‘We are happy’: SC on Centre’s decision to provide 50,000 ex-gratia to Covid victims

The Supreme Court on Thursday expressed happiness with the Union government’s decision to provide ex-gratia to the families of those who lost their lives to the Covid-19 pandemic. “We are happy that something has been done to wipe the tears of many families,” the top court said during the hearing on the day.

Further the court also noted that no other country has been able to do what India has done. A bench consisting of Justices MR Shah and AS Bopanna said that it will pass an order on October 4 with some directions regarding the two affidavits filed by the Centre.

“We are happy that there will be some solace to the people who have suffered. It will wipe the tears of many families. We must take judicial notice of the fact despite so many problems of population and overpopulation, something has been done. What India has done, no other country has been able to do,” news agency PTI quoted the bench as saying.

During the hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, said, “We cannot repair the loss of life but whatever the country could do for the families who have suffered, is being done,” news agency PTI reported.

The court made the comments while hearing the pleas filed by advocate Gaurav Kumar Bansal and some other intervenors who lost their family members to Covid-19.

Earlier on Wednesday, the central government told the Supreme Court that the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has recommended an ex-gratia of ₹50,000 for the families of people who succumbed to Covid-19. The amount is to be paid from the state disaster response fund (SDRF) by the state governments.

The amount would also be provided to people who lost their lives to the virus due to their involvement in Covid-19 relief operations or activities associated with the preparedness for dealing with the pandemic. The NDMA made the guidelines in compliance with the directions of the SC earlier on June 30 seeking the authority to issue guidelines for ex-gratia assistance to Covid-19 victims.

The Centre also said that it would not only be applicable to people who died during the first and second waves of the disease but also to future fatalities. According to the guidelines, all claims should be settled within 30 days of the submission of required documents and the amount would be disbursed through Aadhaar-linked direct benefit transfer (DBT) procedures.