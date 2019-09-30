e-paper
Monday, Sep 30, 2019

‘Fully prepared to deal with any contingency,’ says IAF Chief RKS Bhadauria

The IAF chief also said induction of Rafale aircraft into the force will enhance combat capabilities of IAF over India’s adversaries.

india Updated: Sep 30, 2019 20:19 IST
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria.
Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria.(HT image)
         

Hours after taking charge as the Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria on Monday said his force is monitoring the evolving “developments” in the region and is fully prepared to deal with any “contingency”.

The IAF chief also said induction of Rafale aircraft into the force will enhance combat capabilities of IAF over India's adversaries.

“We are monitoring the developments and I reassure the country that we are ready to deal with any situation where our services are required by the nation. We are always vigilant and are fully prepared to deal with any contingency,” Bhadauria told PTI. Asked about Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat’s recent comments that the Balakot terrorist training camp in Pakistan has been reactivated, the Air Chief Marshal said, “We are prepared for any eventuality and will carry out any mission as directed by the government.”

First Published: Sep 30, 2019 19:25 IST

