We are not against India’s wealth creators or MNCs: Ashwani Mahajan

Panchajanya, a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) backed magazine, has stoked a controversy by referring to Amazon as the “second generation” of the East India Company. In an interview with HT, Ashwani Mahajan, the national co-convener of Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM), an RSS offshoot that seeks indigenous production, spoke about the controversy and their concerns. Edited excerpts:

There seems to be a perception that RSS-affiliated outfits have been targeting multinational companies...

It is a misconception that we are against multinational companies or India’s wealth creators. All we want is--whether it is international or domestic companies--they must operate within the ambit of the law. It’s an obvious and logical expectation that a multinational company should adhere to the law of the land in India. Criticising any company that has circumvented the laws is not witch-hunt nor is it targeting. We have had discussions with even Amazon. They are welcome to do business in India, but they have to do so within the ambit of the law.

What are your concerns about how Amazon operates?

They have to behave like a platform, and they can’t give discounts, and also, they do not have the right to keep inventory. The process of deep discounts which Amazon has been giving needs to end because eventually by giving heavy discounts they are eating into the market of the small traders and what are essentially mom-and-pop stores. They are also controlling all data of consumers-- their demand pattern, consumer behaviour, mobility, economic, social status, etc. Fair competition needs to be promoted, ensuring freedom from data and market colonisation. We have seen what happened with the taxi aggregators, for instance. Initially, they promised cheap services and pushed the old black -and yellow cabs and other travel services, to the margins, by offering cheap travel to consumers and incentives to drivers. Then they started fleecing drivers with incentives withdrawn and levy of 25 to 30% commission. For travellers, they are now talking about surcharges and 3X surge models of fare, against which eventually we had to go to the government to intervene.

SJM has raised concerns about the e-commerce policy on multiple occasions. What are your expectations from the government?

The government came out with e-commerce rules for consumer protection. We told the government there is no substitute for a comprehensive and all-encompassing e-commerce policy that not only caters to consumers but also small-time workers, vendors and service providers. We need protection for taxi drivers, those in the travel industry, in the restaurant sector, and people who are used by platforms to provide services such as carpenters and plumbers. All these workers need protection because at present bigger platforms have a monopoly on data; this has to end.

The government has to ensure that data is shared with one and all on a level playing field. If a youngster wants to start an e-commerce platform in India, does he have access to market and consumer data like the bigger platforms? The second is the cash-burning model that is being followed by these giants has to end; it is not an efficient and ethical system of doing business and the government must take a look at this.

What are your concerns about data collation and storage?

The government must remember data is not only about privacy, but it must be looked at in terms of commercial value as well. It is important for the protection of small workers and the government has to create an ecosystem of equal footing and ensure that all servers to store data are localised and there is no monopoly on data, and commercial data is available to one and all for the sake of level playing field to small e-commerce players.

You have also raised concerns over flipping by some of the start-ups in the country and called it a potential security threat...

Some of our start-ups are no longer Indian, as they have flipped away. For instance, Flipkart was started by two Indians, which ultimately attained a market valuation of US$20 billion but the fact is that the promoters of Flipkart flipped away from India and registered a company and associated companies in Singapore. And the set of companies were ultimately sold to Walmart.

Several hundreds of Indian unicorns have either flipped over or incorporated abroad. Among them, a majority have operations in the primary market in India; nearly all have developed their intellectual property (IP) using Indian resources. This flipping can have implications on national economic interests. For instance, it leads to immense economic and national loss as an Indian company becomes a wholly owned subsidiary of a foreign Corporation despite a 90% plus value creation from India, resulting in loss of all future tax on capital gains, public listing and operational profits etc. Some of these companies hold critical consumer data and IP whose ownership essentially transfers abroad. Most of these companies are growing 100-200% annually and are increasingly capturing more and more critical consumer data. So, it also poses a security threat to all critical data and results in substantial loss of possible future value creation from all associated IPs of that company.

The flipped start-ups also circumvent Indian tax law and other regulations and gain an unfair advantage over their domestic counterparts. And since the Indian government can’t determine the source of money backing these companies, it can result in security issues for the nation as well.

What have you suggested the government should do?

There is a need for the government to overhaul the system--from policy regulation and access to capital--to push the entities to register in India. The differential policies, discriminating against indigenous for attracting foreign entities, need to stop. However, to ultimately discourage Indian start-ups to flip, we need to take some tough measures as well, including declaring those who flip a foreign company.