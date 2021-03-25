'We are not against love, but 'jihad'...': Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Assam

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday said that the government is not against love but 'jihad'. Addressing the media in Guwahati, the senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said his party was of the opinion that one should not love by betraying the other.

"We aren't against love, we're against 'jihad'. One should not love by betraying, deceiving, changing names or unscrupulous ways. We made Freedom to Religion Act 2021 law. The party has said a similar law will be implemented in the state," he said.

'Love jihad' is an imaginary right-wing conspiracy theory that accuses Muslim men of seducing Hindu women and luring them into marriage with an intention to convert them to Islam.

Earlier, the Madhya Pradesh government passed a bill to regulate inter-faith marriages in the state that provides for 10-year jail for ‘forcing’ women, minors, and people from Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribe to undergo religious conversion.

The exempted reconversion to parental religion from its purview. “Under this legislation, re-conversion to the ancestral religion will not be treated as conversion,” it said, defining ancestral religion as the religion of the father of the person at the time of his birth.

Further, CM Chouhan also commented on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and said, "His lying tendencies have made me question meaning of his name Rahul. I think Rahul stands for R- rejected by people, A-absent minded, H-hopeless like his party, U-useless, no use for the party or the people, L-liar."