‘We asked them several times’: Son of cab driver killed in Delhi airport mishap flays police

Ravinder Kumar, son of the deceased cab driver Ramesh Kumar, who died on Friday after a portion of T1 terminal in Delhi airport collapsed on his car amid heavy rains, alleged delay on part of the police in informing the actual medical condition of his father, PTI reported. Parked vehicles are damaged by the collapse of a departure terminal canopy at New Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport(AP)

He said that the family received information on Friday morning that his father had fainted at the airport. On reaching the airport, they were asked to go to the police station with the police personnel, Ravinder told PTI.

"We asked them several times in which hospital they had admitted him. There was no response. At around 4 pm, we were informed that he had died,” said Ravinder.

One person died and six injured after the canopy of T1 terminal of the Delhi airport collapsed over the forecourt amid heavy rains on Friday morning. The accident led to flight cancellations and airlines shifted operations to T2 and T3 terminals, as arrivals and departures at T1 terminal remains suspended until further notice.

Ravinder, who recently graduated from school had alleged criminal negligence on part of the government. Native of Uttar Pradesh, the deceased cab driver migrated to the national capital in search of work. He was the sole breadwinner of his family of four, the Hindu reported.

Speaking to ANI, Union Civil Aviation Minister, Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu said a structural preliminary inspection would be done at all the airports to prevent such incidents.

The Civil aviation ministry had assigned a technical team from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi, to examine the cause of the roof collapse.

The ministry sought a report on the structural strength from all the airports within 2-5 days. Based on the report, required necessary measures would to be taken to prevent such collapse incidents in the future, Naidu had said.

GMR-owned Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), the Delhi airport operator had setup a technical committee to probe the cause of terminal roof collapse.

The Delhi Police have registered a first information report (FIR) under sections 304A (death by negligence) and 337 (causing hurt by Act endangering life or personal safety of others) of Indian Penal Code.

Police said they will carry out the probe to ascertain the reasons that led to the collapse of the structure and fix the responsibility of the agency and people whose job was to ensure its maintenance.

As per IMD, parts of the national capital near the airport recorded a massive 228.1 mm of rainfall in 24 hours making it one of the wettest days in June for Delhi. Massive rains led to waterlogging across several parts of the city, affecting water and power supply.

(With PTI, ANI inputs)

