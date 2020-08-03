We became complacent, says Kerala CM as Covid-19 tally rises

india

Updated: Aug 03, 2020 17:26 IST

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said Monday that complacency has led to a spike in Covid-19 cases in the state.

“People should not be careless in taking Covid-19 precautions. Initially, everyone hailed Kerala for good work in containing Covid-19 as we took necessary precautions. But we became complacent that is why we reached the present situation,” ANI quoted Vijayan as saying.

Kerala which was the first state to record Covid-19 cases in the country in January had initially performed very well in keeping the infections under check. It also had the highest recovery rate and the lowest mortality rates.

But although the recoveries have remained impressive, the overall numbers began to change after people were allowed to return from abroad and other states. In May, the number of active cases in Kerala had come down to less than 100. It now has over 11,000 active cases.

The state is now clocking fresh cases of Covid-19 by the hundreds. On Sunday, Kerala’s Covid-19 tally crossed the 25,000 mark with another day of 1,000 plus infections. More than 14,000 people have recovered so far while the casualties are closing in on the 100 mark. The death toll is still the lowest among south Indian states.